Help make Lower Mainland brighter by adding favourite Christmas lights displays to map

Anyone can add Christmassy homes, decorated public spaces to Black Press Media’s holiday lights map

This house at 9365 Edward St. in Chilliwack was completely covered in lights in 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

It’s time to light up the Lower Mainland and spread some Christmas cheer.

Black Press Media is making it easier for people throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley to find festively decorated houses and other Christmas lights displays this holiday season.

The Lower Mainland community Christmas lights map features a list of several private homes and public spaces that have been decorated for Christmas, all which have been added by the general public.

Anyone can add their own address, local business, neighbour or public display to the map.

People can nominate their Christmassy home or their favourite lights display in their community to be added to the map by going to blackpress.secondstreetapp.com/Christmas-Lights-Entry-Form-2022/gallery.

Images of the displays can also be uploaded.

