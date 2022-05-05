Hike for Hospice successfully returned for their first in-person Hike for Hospice since the pandemic started. (File photo/Contributed)

Hike for Hospice successfully returned for their first in-person Hike for Hospice since the pandemic started. (File photo/Contributed)

Hike for Hospice: Fundraiser nears $20,000, with donations still being accepted

The fundraiser was on Sunday, May 1 to raise money for the Peace Arch Hospice Society

Peace Arch Hospice Society’s efforts to raise money in support of its programs to help terminally ill individuals and their families got a big boost earlier this month.

The 19th annual Hike for Hospice fundraiser returned in-person to Blackie Spit Park May 1, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

2022 marks the 40-year anniversary of Peace Arch Hospice Society, making this year’s event extra special.

Joining the fun were The Block Charitable Foundation & Geoff and Jolene Funke Foundation, who pledged to match the society’s goal for donations raised during the fundraiser, up to $20,000. The hike raised a total of $19,905 and the society is still accepting donations on their website until May 10.

Participants in the event were able to hike individually or as part of a team, by completing a one-, three- or five-km route on foot and raising money for the society.

The fundraiser is always a great opportunity for families to get together, even with their furry friends, the Peace Arch Hospice Society states on their site.

READ MORE: In-person return for South Surrey Hike for Hospice Event

This year’s top individual earners are David Chesney/Gayle Boutilier who have raised $2,815. Team Pope are in the lead out of five groups raising money, sitting at $3,400.

Money raised will go towards providing free professional support to terminally ill residents and support for families and friends experiencing the difficulties that come with losing a loved one. Anyone interested in donating can go to peacearchhospice.org

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Drag-racing Surrey students rev engines again after 2-year hiatus on Mission track

Just Posted

Rebecca Smith is the executive director of Surrey Hospice and the president of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce. (Photo Submitted: Rebecca Smith)
COLUMN: Caring and understanding at Surrey Hospice Society

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo)
ZYTARUK: The way to deal with criminal recidivists is enforce personal responsibility

Surrey Police Service Chief Const. Norm Lipinski, left, speaks during a joint press conference with Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey Police Service outlines goal for 295 officers by May 2023

Guitarist Martin Barre in photo posted to his website, martinbarre.com.
Jethro Tull’s ‘Aqualung’ guitarist in Surrey on 50th-anniversary tour this summer