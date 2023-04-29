A young Hike for Hospice participant pauses to pay tribute to his grandparents during the 2021 virtual event. (Contributed file photo)

Hike for Hospice returns to Crescent Beach waterfront May 7

Annual event is major fundraiser for Peace Arch Hospice Society

Peace Arch Hospice Society’s annual Hike for Hospice returns next weekend (May 7) to Blackie Spit Park in Crescent Beach.

The annual event – in its 20th year – is one of the society’s biggest fundraisers of the year, supporting its many programs and services that are offered free-of-charge to those facing advanced illness, grief or end of life.

Held on the first Sunday of every May, participants of both the two- and four-legged variety are welcome, and can choose to walk or run one, three or five kilometres to raise funds, either individually or as part of a team.

The hike event is set for 9 a.m. till noon, with the hike itself pacing off at 10 a.m.

Fitness World (Semiahmoo) will be running the warm-up this year, and will have a tent set up with massage tables and Theraguns for those wanting a little post-walk/run recovery.

Last year, the event – which returned to its in-person iteration on the 40-year anniversary of the society – raised more than $40,000, thanks in large part to a pledge by The Block Charitable Foundation & Geoff and Jolene Funke Foundation to match donations up to $20,000.

According to information on the society’s website, the fundraising goal for this year is $30,000. As of Friday (April 28), $8,860 had been raised.

To register or for more information, visit peacearchhospice.org/hike-2023


