Honeybee Festival returns in July

The Bee Beard Showcase is one of the Honeybee Festival’s most popular events. (Images courtesy Honeybee Centre)

Bees—and people—will be buzzing July 16 and 17 in Cloverdale.

That’s when the Honeybee Festival returns.

The honeybee fest is a free, family-friendly event that has beekeeping demonstrations, an artisan market, and free honey tasting.

In years past, the festival has focussed on educational entertainment with free face painting for the kids and lots of other kids’ activities.

The crowd favourite has always been the Bee Beard Showcase (see images) where people have a thousand bees put on their faces.

Organizers of the Honeybee Festival say they are in need of volunteers to help run the two-day event.

“We are looking for volunteers to supervise and support set-up, clean-up, crafts, activities, info booth, parking, demonstrations, and more,” reads a notice in their newsletter.

Anyone interested in being a volunteer can email cassie@honeybeecentre.com. A training session will be hosted at the centre on July 12 at 5:30 p.m.

The festival runs July 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more info, visit honeybeecentre.com, or call 1-877-575-bees.

The Honeybee Centre is located at 7480 176 Street, at the corner of 176th and the Fraser Highway. The Honeybee store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.



