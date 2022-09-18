Terry Fox Run at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday (Sept. 18) morning saw hundreds come out, of all ages. (Sobia Moman photo)

Hundreds participate in South Surrey Terry Fox Run

The run was held at South Surrey Athletic Park

Hundreds came out for South Surrey’s Terry Fox Run to commemorate the annual event recognized around the country.

Every year, communities around Canada get together to run, walk or bike in honour of Terry Fox. The Canadian hero dedicated much of his time running in the Marathon of Hope in 1980 after having his leg amputated. His goal was to raise money and awareness towards finding a cure for cancer.

Today, people around the city came together to continue his goal and legacy. The South Surrey run had a goal of $4,000 to raise for cancer research. According to the Terry Fox Foundation’s official website, the run brought in $7,380.

Children, seniors, parents, furry friends and more all came out for the run that began at South Surrey Athletic Park.

