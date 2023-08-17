Hundreds play ball in Surrey to honour memory of lives lost in overdose crisis

B.C.’s toxic drug overdose crisis hits close to home for Whalley’s Rachel Plamondon-Assu.

“No matter where we turn, our lives are being affected by the loss of toxic drugs,” Plamondon-Assu said. “I just found out one of my really good friends passed away yesterday (Aug. 11).”

Her friend who died was someone she played softball with.

More than 1,200 people have died due to the drug overdose crisis this year, according to the BC Corners Service. Vancouver, Surrey and Greater Victoria townships has seen the highest number of unregulated drug deaths in 2023. In Surrey, 116 people died from January to June this year.

To honour the memory of those who have died during the overdose crisis, Plamondon-Assu organized the second annual overdose awareness slo-pitch softball tournament at Cloverdale Athletic Park Aug 12 and 13. Almost everyone at the tournament has been impacted by the overdose crisis in some way, she said.

The tournament also provided space to showcase the harm reduction and recovery resources the community has.

More than 350 people took part in the tournament and several organizations, including RainCity Housing and Phoenix Society, set up peer-led booths. Each booth highlighted the resources the organization had to offer. One offered Naloxone training and take-home kits. The booths were run by people with lived experience of substance use, sex work or mental health.

Plamondon-Assu first got involved in Weekend Warriors, a recovery softball league, about 10 years ago.

“I’m not that great at it, but you know, it’s community,” she said.

The Surrey-based league for people recovering from addictions has been around for more than 15 years. It provides a “safe space to play ball, build confidence, make friends and have fun,” reads the league’s Facebook group.

People struggling with addiction and substance use disorders should be treated with the same compassion, understanding and empathy that you would extend to a sick person Plamondon-Assu said.

“We’re losing way too many people and there’s so much stigma attached to using drugs and how we treat people that use drugs, and I think that that needs to change.”

Instead of passing judgment, she urges people to try and understand why people are using drugs in the first place.

“I don’t think anybody grows up wanting to be a drug addict. You know, a lot of people are just trying to numb their trauma and their pain.”

For more information on the league, visit the Weekend Warriors recovery coed slo-pitch league on Facebook.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

B.C. overdosesCloverdaleSoftballSurrey