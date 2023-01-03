Hundreds ring in the new year at Delta Polar Bear Swim
More than 500 people plunged into the frigid waters of Boundary Bay at Centennial Beach on Sunday, Jan. 1 to celebrate the start of 2023 with the return of Delta's Polar Bear Swim after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo) Hundreds of people line up along Centennial Beach to take part in Delta's 2023 Polar Bear Swim on Sunday, Jan. 1. (James Smith photo) Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue were on hand Sunday (Jan. 1) to help keep participants in the 2023 Delta Polar Bear Swim safe and sound. (James Smith photo) (right) 2023 Delta Polar Bear Swim third-place winner Bobby Yagin. (James Smith photo) (centre) 2023 Delta Polar Bear Swim second-place winner Luke Logan. (James Smith photo) (centre) 2023 Delta Polar Bear Swim first-place winner Harlan Theaker. (James Smith photo) (from left) 2023 Delta Polar Bear Swim winners Luke Logan (second place), Harlan Theaker (first place) and Bobby Yagin (third place). (James Smith photo)
More than 500 people plunged into the frigid waters of Boundary Bay on Sunday to celebrate the start of 2023.
Delta’s Polar Bear Swim returned to Centennial Beach on Jan. 1 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Hundreds of people — many in costumes — took part in the 41st annual event, with the line up for registration lasting until minutes before the swim began and well after this year’s allotment of 500 buttons ran out.
Hundreds more chose to stay warm and dry on shore, cheering the swimmers on and taking in family-friendly entertainment like face painting, marshmallow roasting, children’s activities and a drum circle, as well as hot dogs and hot chocolate provided by the Tsawwassen Boundary Bay Lions Club.
Trophies and prizes were awarded to the top three swimmers, as well as the oldest swimmer and the person who traveled the farthest to take part in the swim.
Harlan Theaker was the first to reach the floating bell Sunday morning, followed by Luke Logan and Bobby Yagin.
George Brazier was this year’s oldest participant, while Sheree Stevens travelled all the way from Australia.
