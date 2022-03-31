In-person return for South Surrey Hike for Hospice event

The last in-person Hike for Hospice was held in Crescent Beach in 2019. (Contributed photo)

After two years of pandemic-induced changes, the annual Hike for Hospice is gearing up to return live at Blackie Spit Park.

In a news release, organizers confirm the 19th annual fundraiser is set for 9 a.m. till noon on May 1. The hike itself is to begin at 10 a.m.

“Not only will we be celebrating being able to come together in-person again, but this year also marks our 40th Anniversary of serving the South Surrey and White Rock community,” Amanda McNally, executive director of Peace Arch Hospice Society, said in the release.

Held the first Sunday of every May, the hike is one of the society’s biggest fundraisers, supporting its palliative and grief-support programs and services.

Due to the pandemic, the event was cancelled in 2020, and held virtually in 2021.

This year, participants can gather at Blackie Spit Park to walk or run one, three or five kilometres in support of the society. Both individuals and teams are encouraged to join in the family- and dog-friendly event.

In honour of the society’s 40-year milestone, The Block Charitable Foundation & Geoff and Jolene Funke Foundation has pledged to match all Hike for Hospice donations up to $20,000, the release notes.

It’s hoped the gift will enable the society to raise at least $40,000.

To register ($20), pledge or donate, visit www.peacearchhospice.org/hike or call 604-531-7484.

