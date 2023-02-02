Arts and literature

‘It’s like being home again’: Surrey Muse meets in person for first time since pandemic started

Monthly meetings at City Centre library provide space for writers, artists and performers

Surrey Muse, an interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group, met in person for the first time on Saturday (Jan. 28) since before the pandemic began.

The gathering featured artists, poets, musicians and writers, followed by an open mic session.

Fauzia Rafique, the co-ordinator of Surrey Muse, said the purpose of this monthly group is to provide a space for writers, artists and performers. Especially, “to perceive art in a totality of different forms instead of dividing it.”

Saturday’s group included presentations by emerging writer Veronika Gorlova, author Marian Dodds, musician Hayley Verral, artist Omokanye Adetona, as well as Surrey native and poet Kevin Spenst.

“It’s so wonderful to have a venue to read from and this is particularly meaningful right now, as we’re sort of coming out of the pandemic,” said Spenst.

Spenst had taught two of the people who shared their work. He taught a class at the writer’s studio at Simon Fraser University last year.

Helga Parekh, who shared some of her poetry during the open mic, has volunteered with Surrey Muse since 2012. During the pandemic, the group switched to Zoom meetings. Parekh never went to the online meetings, so she was happy the in-person ones were back.

“It’s like being home again. It’s really good.”

Surrey Muse meets on the fourth Saturday of every month at Surrey Public Library’s City Centre branch (10350 University Drive) in room 418.

Veronika Gorlova shares some of her writing at Surrey Muse at the Surrey library City Centre branch in Surrey on Saturday (Jan. 28). (Photo: Anna Burns)

Veronika Gorlova shares some of her writing at Surrey Muse at the Surrey library City Centre branch in Surrey on Saturday (Jan. 28). (Photo: Anna Burns)


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

ArtSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More than 800 attend Lunar New Year celebration in Cloverdale
Next story
“It only takes one step back”: Benches in West Kelowna, Lower Mainland help keep man’s legacy alive

Just Posted

Toque Tuesday action at Surrey Civic Plaza in 2017. (File photo)
Game on: Toque Tuesday returns with road hockey at Surrey City Hall plaza, to help homeless

An intentionally set fire on May 15, 2016 in the Five Corners district has resulted in charges against a 24-year-old Surrey man. (File photo)
Charges laid in 2016 White Rock Five Corners arson fire

File photo
B.C. government earmarks $2M to train more paramedics

Ben Baker died of an accidental overdose on Jan. 23, 2023. The family is fundraising for two memorial benches to make a monetary donation in Ben’s name to The Last Door in New Westminster. (Ben Baker’s Legacy/GoFundMe)
“It only takes one step back”: Benches in West Kelowna, Lower Mainland help keep man’s legacy alive

Pop-up banner image