‘It’s like being home again’: Surrey Muse meets in person for first time since pandemic started

Surrey Muse, an interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group, met in person for the first time on Saturday (Jan. 28) since before the pandemic began.

The gathering featured artists, poets, musicians and writers, followed by an open mic session.

Fauzia Rafique, the co-ordinator of Surrey Muse, said the purpose of this monthly group is to provide a space for writers, artists and performers. Especially, “to perceive art in a totality of different forms instead of dividing it.”

Saturday’s group included presentations by emerging writer Veronika Gorlova, author Marian Dodds, musician Hayley Verral, artist Omokanye Adetona, as well as Surrey native and poet Kevin Spenst.

“It’s so wonderful to have a venue to read from and this is particularly meaningful right now, as we’re sort of coming out of the pandemic,” said Spenst.

Spenst had taught two of the people who shared their work. He taught a class at the writer’s studio at Simon Fraser University last year.

Helga Parekh, who shared some of her poetry during the open mic, has volunteered with Surrey Muse since 2012. During the pandemic, the group switched to Zoom meetings. Parekh never went to the online meetings, so she was happy the in-person ones were back.

“It’s like being home again. It’s really good.”

Surrey Muse meets on the fourth Saturday of every month at Surrey Public Library’s City Centre branch (10350 University Drive) in room 418.

Veronika Gorlova shares some of her writing at Surrey Muse at the Surrey library City Centre branch in Surrey on Saturday (Jan. 28). (Photo: Anna Burns)



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

