‘Juice Box Heroes’ sell $3,000 in drinks (so far) to help Surrey’s Centre for Child Development

Four of Surrey’s young “Juice Box Heroes” were at Holland Park on Saturday (June 18) to sell juice boxes during Surrey Fest Downtown. Pictured clockwise from top left are Chloe Gravel-Fallis, Alex Patterson, Delilah Patterson and Isabella Patterson. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Ten Surrey-area kids are pretty juiced up about raising money for charity.

They are the Juice Box Heroes, who sell juice boxes for $1 each and then give the money to The Centre for Child Development, located in Surrey.

So far, the donations have totalled close to $3,000.

Last Saturday (June 18) at Holland Park, four of the young Heroes set up a stand during Surrey Fest Downtown, and the group will be at both Surrey’s Canada Day event in Cloverdale on July 1 and at Fusion Festival, also at Holland Park, on July 23-24.

The kids all have connections to Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association.

“Sun-Rype donates all the juice boxes to us, and then the kids sell them at different events around Surrey,” explained Tracey Gravel.

Her daughter, Chloe Gravel-Fallis, is one of the Juice Box Heroes, along with Alex Patterson, Isabella Patterson, Delilah Patterson, Ryley Patterson, Aubrey Leeson, Sienna Swartz-Lahue, Chase Swartz-Lahue, Kaydence Swartz-Lahue and Hunter King.

“It started off with the three girls, Riley, Chloe and Aubrey, and it’s grown since then, with boys now involved too. We’ve added to the group as time as gone on,” Gravel added.

Turns out, Chloe knows quite a bit about The Centre for Child Development.

“She started walking very late so we went there for some therapy for her, just a short time – it’s a great facility,” Gravel noted.

“Also, in the past they (the Juice Box Heroes) have been invited to go and see the Centre and actually hand-deliver the money they’ve raised, and that was exciting.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Charity and DonationsfundraisingSurrey