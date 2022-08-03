KPU students’ ‘Summer Fling Neighbourhood Clean-Up Party’ at Surrey park welcomes residents

Some KPU students are set to host a “Summer Fling Neighbourhood Clean-Up Party” in Newton on Tuesday evening (Aug. 9), and they’re hoping for help from people in the neighbourhood.

The evening event will involve students from the university’s Entrepreneurial Leadership program, who aim to reconnect with their community while beautifying the neighbourhood.

Tuesday’s two-hour cleanup is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Newton Athletic Park. Cleanup equipment, including garbage bags and pickers, will be supplied, and parking is free.

There will be free food from Kwantlen Pizza and Sweets, Diya Restaurant and Sweets, and Sabzi Mandi Supermarket, along with music, fun activities and arts and crafts for kids.

The event is an opportunity for students “to reconnect with the community after two years of the pandemic halting in-person activities,” says an event advisory, and a chance for Newton residents to beautify a location that is at the heart of local sports and recreation.

“Cleaning up the park will be a great opportunity to not only reduce waste in the community, but to also bring the community together – it’s two-in-one,” stated Museera Rahimyar and Priyam Chugh, co-leads of the clean-up party.

“During the pandemic, students felt isolated from their community, and our class feels that this party will be the perfect opportunity to socialize with and give back to our neighbourhood.”

Instructor Arley Cruthers said the “experiential learning project” aims to connect the students’ interests with the skills they’re learning in the class.

“This project is entirely student-driven and wasn’t even originally on the syllabus,” Cruthers noted. “They came up with the idea, pitched their idea to the Surrey Neighbourhood Improvement Grant team, solicited donations, planned the activities, made posters and social posts. I’m so proud of the work they’ve put in, and it’s so wonderful to see them developing their skills as entrepreneurs in a way that benefits their communities.”

About KPU’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program: “ENTR students are creators and collaborators in their own education: they are empowered to change the world in the capacity most important to them: from entrepreneurial ventures, to non-profit organizations. In Phase One of the program students will focus on Exploration & Discovery to uncover their passions and ideas; in Phase Two they learn how to take their vision and find a way to Make it Unique; in Phase Three they determine how to Make it Viable; and in Phase Four they set out to Make it Happen.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

garbageSurrey