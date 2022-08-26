Labour Day event at Surrey’s Holland Park to include lunch, live music, games and more

Crowds at the barbecue tent operated by International Longshore & Warehouse Union Local 502 at the Labour Day event at Surrey’s Holland Park in 2017. (File photo)

A family-friendly lunch and live-music event will celebrate Labour Day at Surrey’s Holland Park on Monday, Sept. 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event is hosted by the New Westminster & District Labour Council, which represents 50,000 union members from 100 local unions in 14 Lower Mainland communities, including Surrey, Delta and White Rock.

This year will mark the return to an in-person Labour Day event at Holland Park following pandemic-caused cancellations and moves to online gatherings.

“Union members, families, friends and community members are all invited to mark the day with us,” the labour organization says in an email. “This is a free event with food, live music, booths, children’s games and activities. We are very pleased to be joined by Chief Marilyn Gabriel, Kevin Kelly and their family of the Kwantlen First Nation and the Honourable Harry Bains, Minister of Labour as our featured speaker this year.”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Poster for the 2022 Labour Day event in Surrey.

Janet Andrews, secretary-treasurer of the district labour council, or NWDLC, says it’s been a challenging time for workers in this region, and that it’s time to celebrate them.

“On the frontlines, maintaining vital life-lines and ensuring critical supply lines, working people are the foundation of the economy and our society. It’s time to move forward together,” Andrews stated.

The Canadian Labour Congress urges togetherness is the best way forward, “putting working people at the heart of Canada’s recovery plans,” the NWDLC says.

“Too many working families can’t afford to pay for necessities, like food and housing. Now is the time to build strong social programs and a resilient care economy, ensure an equitable pandemic recovery and support a just transition with good jobs to address climate change that will benefit generations to come. Canada’s unions continue to fight for social justice, climate action, equality and diversity, and a better future for all.”

Last Labour Day, in 2021, another Elsie Awards showcase was organized and co-hosted by New Westminster & District Labour Council (NWDLC) and Vancouver & District Labour Council (VDLC).

The second annual awards were held virtually, on a link posted on the websites and social media accounts of both labour councils. The Elsie Awards name is a tip of the hat to the labour council title, or “LC.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter