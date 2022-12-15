Late PAN publisher’s legacy lives on with donation to White Rock South Surrey Food Bank

Linda Klitch Legacy Fund supports Sources clients when many need it most

A late Peace Arch News publisher’s legacy of giving continues to live on, more than 10 years later.

A Peninsula Community Foundation (PCF) endowment fund set up in Linda Klitch’s memory has this year donated $2,250 to the Sources White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank.

“Donations like this not only help us in the work we do, they really encourage our staff and volunteers,” said Sources CEO David Young, noting how appreciative the organization is with the donation.

“The emotional impact it has is truly felt.”

Klitch, who helped start PCF 1998, when it was first known as the White Rock-South Surrey Community Foundation, was actively involved with the foundation and worked hard to give back to the community.

She died Sept 26, 2011, after complications from surgery.

READ ALSO: Peninsula loses a community champion

Her passion for the community and giving back was honoured posthumously by a B.C. and Yukon Community Newspapers Association Victoria Gold Corp. Eric Dunning Integrity Award, which cites individuals who have “demonstrated moral soundness” and have made a strong contribution to the industry, the community and fellow citizens.

The PCF’s aim is to “make giving easy, efficient and effective.”

“Over the years, we’ve committed $500,000 to the Centre for Active Living and have administered grants totalling close to $1,000,000. All annual administrative expenses are covered by sustaining partner grants,” the PCF website states.

With the number of clients accessing the food bank on the rise as well as the cost of food, monetary donations go a long way in helping, noted Jaye Murray, program manager at Sources Food Bank for its South Surrey and Langley locations, in a recent PAN article.

READ MORE: Donations needed at White Rock South Surrey food bank with numbers, costs on the rise

The food bank has excellent relationships with area grocery stores and suppliers, and can get better prices and deals for their clients, she said, and it also means the food bank can purchase what they need, when they need it.

To donate, visit Sources online.

@Canucklehedd

tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasFood BankHoliday giving