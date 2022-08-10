Longtime resident donates over $197K to Delta Hospital ER

Mary Lou Owen (pictured with DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund, left, and major giving manager Jodi Stokes, right) donated $197,726 to the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation towards the purchase of a state-of-the-art central monitoring system for Delta Hospital’s busy emergency department. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

Delta Hospital is getting a much-needed peice of critical equipment for its busy emergency department thanks to the generosity of one longtime Ladner resident.

Retired teacher Mary Lou Owen donated $197,726 to the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation towards the purchase of a state-of-the-art central monitoring system to help staff manage the growing number of patients coming through the ER.

A Ladner resident since 1980 and former member of the Delta Hospital Auxiliary Society, Owen has supported the Delta Hospital Campus of Care for 30 years, including time spent volunteering in both the Dogwood Gift Shop and the Auxiliary Thrift Shop.

“We are honoured to receive this incredibly generous gift from Mary Lou Owen,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “Ensuring Delta Hospital has state of-the-art equipment to provide the best possible patient care is our top priority. The new central monitoring system is a critical upgrade for our emergency department that will advance emergency patient care in Delta now and in the future.”

According to a press release, Delta Hospital has seen a steady increase in ER visits and admissions, averaging 30,000 per year over the last two years. As a result, the hospital requires an upgraded central monitoring system whose advanced technology will improve efficiency by providing staff with continuous and seamless access to vital information on each patient, visible on multiple monitors throughout the department.

When time is of the essence, the new central monitoring system will expedite rapid care and provide connected patient monitoring between the emergency department and the medical floors, the release states.

