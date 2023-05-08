Competitors race up telephone polls as part of the West Coast Lumberjack Show during the 2019 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair. (Black Press file photo: Ankedo Zake)

Competitors race up telephone polls as part of the West Coast Lumberjack Show during the 2019 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair. (Black Press file photo: Ankedo Zake)

Lumberjack show promises ‘high-energy entertainment’

West Coast Lumberjack Show will have nine performances over rodeo weekend

The West Coast Lumberjack Show is back at the Cloverdale Rodeo.

The show has been entertaining rodeo-goers for more than 40 years, having first been showcased during 1982’s rodeo and country fair.

“Some of the best professional lumberjacks will be taking part in a number of events showcasing their strength, speed, and skill,” said Cloverdale Rodeo Association president Kathy Sheppard.

The “action-packed, high-energy entertainment” will thrill audiences over multiple shows across all four days of rodeo weekend.

The high-speed logger sports will undertaken by professional lumberjacks. Event’s include: hot saw race, axe throwing, log rolling, standing block chop, chainsaw carving, a cross-cut sawing race, and more.

Sheppard said the action will be non-stop during the shows and that the event is fan-favourite among every age group.

The West Coast Lumberjack Show will have nine performances over rodeo weekend:

Friday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, at 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Monday, May 22, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information on the West Coast Lumberjack Show, visit cloverdalerodeo.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdale FairgroundsCloverdale Rodeo

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Sashbear’ walk in Surrey aims to prevent suicide of BPD patients like this Toronto athlete
Next story
South Surrey annual plant sale place to be for green thumbs Saturday

Just Posted

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
SSC councillors blaming ‘massive’ Surrey rent increases on 12.5% property tax hike

TEASER PHOTO
‘Sashbear’ walk in Surrey aims to prevent suicide of BPD patients like this Toronto athlete

Patrick Peters built this Lego replica of Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8. The replica will be showcased at the upcoming Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair as part of the Lego exhibit in the Buckaroo Barn (Cloverdale Rec. Centre). (Image via facebook.com/cloverdalebia)
Rodeo Lego exhibit to include replica of Fire Hall No. 8

At the South Surrey Garden Club’s annual plant sale, club members wear brightly coloured hats so visitors can easily find someone to help them select the perfect plant(s). This year’s sale happens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 13) at St. Mark’s Anglican Church. (Doug Robinson photo)
South Surrey annual plant sale place to be for green thumbs Saturday

Pop-up banner image