Lumberjack show promises ‘high-energy entertainment’

West Coast Lumberjack Show will have nine performances over rodeo weekend

Competitors race up telephone polls as part of the West Coast Lumberjack Show during the 2019 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair. (Black Press file photo: Ankedo Zake)

The West Coast Lumberjack Show is back at the Cloverdale Rodeo.

The show has been entertaining rodeo-goers for more than 40 years, having first been showcased during 1982’s rodeo and country fair.

“Some of the best professional lumberjacks will be taking part in a number of events showcasing their strength, speed, and skill,” said Cloverdale Rodeo Association president Kathy Sheppard.

The “action-packed, high-energy entertainment” will thrill audiences over multiple shows across all four days of rodeo weekend.

The high-speed logger sports will undertaken by professional lumberjacks. Event’s include: hot saw race, axe throwing, log rolling, standing block chop, chainsaw carving, a cross-cut sawing race, and more.

Sheppard said the action will be non-stop during the shows and that the event is fan-favourite among every age group.

The West Coast Lumberjack Show will have nine performances over rodeo weekend:

Friday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, at 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Monday, May 22, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information on the West Coast Lumberjack Show, visit cloverdalerodeo.com.



