Lumberjack show promises ‘high-energy entertainment’

The West Coast Lumberjack Show is back at the Cloverdale Rodeo.
The show has been entertaining rodeo-goers for more than 40 years, having first been showcased during 1982’s rodeo and country fair.
“Some of the best professional lumberjacks will be taking part in a number of events showcasing their strength, speed, and skill,” said Cloverdale Rodeo Association president Kathy Sheppard.
The “action-packed, high-energy entertainment” will thrill audiences over multiple shows across all four days of rodeo weekend.
The high-speed logger sports will undertaken by professional lumberjacks. Event’s include: hot saw race, axe throwing, log rolling, standing block chop, chainsaw carving, a cross-cut sawing race, and more.
Sheppard said the action will be non-stop during the shows and that the event is fan-favourite among every age group.
The West Coast Lumberjack Show will have nine performances over rodeo weekend:
Friday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, at 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m.
Monday, May 22, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
For more information on the West Coast Lumberjack Show, visit cloverdalerodeo.com.
