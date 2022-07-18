Manu Nellutla, a local author, sits down for a coffee and a chat

Manobhira “Manu” Nellutla chats about his life while living and working in three different countries. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Welcome to “Cloverdale In Conversation,” a monthly feature with a local personality. This month, Manobhira “Manu” Nellutla is our guest. Manu moved here a few years ago and has fallen in love with the city and the area.

Manu recently wrote a book called, “Janya Bharata: The War,” which tells a story related to the Kurukshetra War (as told in the famous Sanskrit epic the “Mahabharata”) from the point of view of common people. (The book was featured in the “Reporter” in April.)

Before coming to Canada, Manu worked in Rwanda for several years. He is a published author and has even given a TEDx talk in Abbotsford. Manu chats about his life in India and Rwanda, coming to Canada, and Cloverdale.

Malin Jordan: Tell me a little bit about yourself, where you grew up, that kinda thing.

Manu Nellutla: I was born in India. Hyderabad. I grew up there. I did a bachelor’s and master’s in physiotherapy in Mangalore. I was the youngest in my university when I finished my bachelor’s at 21. During that time, I worked as an extra while finishing my master’s in physiotherapy. After my master’s, I worked as an assistant professor. I opened my own clinic to support the community. I got married. My first son was born in India in 2006.

MJ: And that was all in Hyderabad?

MN: No, I spent seven years doing my education in Mangalore. Then I spent two years in Orissa, which is south of Calcutta.

MJ: You’ve moved around a lot in your life.

MN: My life has been one of motion. I started in a boarding school when I was young. So that makes you meet people from across different aspects of culture. And then in 2007, we moved to Rwanda.

MJ: That must’ve been quite the jump.

MN: My parents were there. My father was already working. He was insisting, “Why don’t you work in Rwanda?” But I thought, “No, I have a job as a professor here.” Then when I was visiting my father, I also visited the physiotherapy department at the university and they casually asked me to come work there. It wasn’t until after my first son arrived in 2006 that an official offer came in from the University of Rwanda and I thought, “Why not? Let’s try this.” And my father was like, “Hey, I can play with my grandson.”

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale author offers new take on classic war tale

MJ: It was all about your son. Nothing to do with you.

MN: Yes! All about him (laughs). I was away from home in my childhood, boarding school, and I thought this could be a good opportunity for my family to be with my parents and for us to explore a new country. “Let’s see how this goes.” That decision was a game changer for me. Life-changing.

MJ: I bet it was. What can you tell me about this new adventure?

MN: I was an adventure, an adventure in a new country. Of course, once we got there and we started working there, things change.

They suffered through the Rwandan Genocide in 1994. You can imagine almost a million were killed in 100 days. Killed. So you can imagine the amount of disabled because of amputations and injuries during the genocide. But physiotherapy, as treatment, was only slowly being introduced. So I started in that department (at university) and slowly realized that I made a good decision to move to Rwanda. And not just for the sake of the work, it’s the essence of the work that you would do.

Eventually, I became the head of the physiotherapy department and began connecting with department heads at other universities in Europe and North America to try and get other scholars to go there and support teaching.

MJ: So there was a real need for therapists to help rehabilitate people?

MN: Absolutely. The department was helping out by training new physiotherapists, but it was only a diploma program. We started a bachelor’s program and created a bridging program for diploma graduates to attain their bachelor’s.

MJ: You helped set that up?

MN: Yes, but physiotherapy was just part of the rehabilitation program. There wasn’t any prosthetics and orthotics training to create artificial limbs, everything we used was imported. So, with help from some European governments and universities, help from Handicap International, and some NGOs, we created a new curriculum for a new prosthetics and orthotics department. I headed that for the first few years.

MJ: You must be pretty proud to have helped start that.

MN: Oh, yeah, I’m very happy about that. Then we created an occupational therapy department. So these were my babies, you can say, that I was able to support.

MJ: Pretty significant babies.

MN: Yes, I’m happy with the way they grew. Even now, I hear from staff and students. They still connect with me. They thank me. They appreciate the work that was done. I went there for a job, but left there in 2013 with a sense of accomplishment and a sense of giving.

MJ: You fell in love with the people.

MN: Yes, exactly. The people and the culture.

My dad also got injured when he was working there. And then I realized that there wasn’t any occupational health and safety legislation. So I reached out to the Ministry of Labour to advocate for change and I ended up leading a team which helped create the first legislation. So it’s kind of like WorkSafeBC.

MJ: So you helped set up WorkSafe, Rwanda?

MN: I supported it and helped get the ball rolling. The first draft of the legislation was created by the team. I wasn’t leading, but I was supporting. There also wasn’t anyone to teach occupational health and safety in the country. So I took it upon myself to create a certificate course.

MJ: Wow! What else did you do there?

MN: (Laughs) Well, I created a unique program where we introduced economics in schools for kids so that as they grow, they already understand it. Only Israel and Rwanda have done this.

MJ: What about your personal life?

MN: My second son was born in Rwanda when we were living in Kigali—just before we came to Canada.

MJ: When did you come here?

MN: We moved here in 2013. Rwanda was awesome. I wouldn’t have left, but my kids were growing up and I wanted my kids to have access to more than I could provide at the time. And I wasn’t a citizen of Rwanda. All my cousins live here. My sister lives in Seattle. So I thought, “Let’s come this side.” That’s why I moved to Canada.

MJ: How old are your kids?

MN: 16 and 12. One of them is going into Grade 8 and the other Grade 12. Two teenagers; lots of gray hair (laughs).

MJ: What was it like when you first arrived?

MN: For me, I would call it a dream come true for immigrants. I landed on Friday and on Monday I was offered a job.

MJ: That was fast.

MN: Because they already interviewed me. I just sent an email on the Friday that I was actually in Canada and I was offered the job by Monday.

MJ: And did you take it?

MN: Yeah, of course. I started working for the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of B.C., which was in Chilliwack. It’s a health and safety association for all manufacturers in B.C. I started as a safety advisor.

MJ: So you hit the ground running. But what about physiotherapy?

MN: The process to get certified would not allow me to work in the field. My wife was a physiotherapist too and we soon realized that we have to write all these exams. And there is a wait period of six months. And then another period of one year. So we were both trained physiotherapists, but we weren’t allowed to work without taking those exams.

MJ: Were you expecting things to be smoother?

MN: Yes and no. I knew about the exams, that’s why I applied for a different job, but I thought we’d be able to write the exams and get working at some point.

MJ: How did work go in the initial few years you were here?

MN: I worked in Chilliwack as a safety advisor. Then over time, I became COO of the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of B.C., over a six-year span.

MJ: That must’ve made you feel pretty good, to get that sense of accomplishment.

MN: Absolutely. Apart from growing in a new career, the accomplishment of actually supporting the industry was satisfying as well.

Then an opportunity came up with the Actsafe Safety Association. This is a health and safety association for the motion picture industry, television, entertainment, arts, and events. I was CEO for three years.

MJ: I wrote about your book earlier this year. Anything you want to say about Janya Bharata that we may not have gone over in April?

MN: No, just that I was very happy, when you interviewed me then, that you knew about the Mahabharata and that you read Bhagavad Gita. It made it much easier for me to explain my book to you and much easier to talk about what was behind the story.

SEE ALSO: ‘Learning from the third world’ — Manobhiram Nellutla, TEDx Abbotsford

MJ: You mentioned TEDx. How’d you get into that?

MN: I came across this posting, on Facebook or something, that TEDx was looking for speakers and I have a unique story that I wanted to share. As an immigrant, who lived in a developing country, I realized there are things we can learn in Canada from a country like Rwanda. We always think developing countries acna learn from us, but what about the other way around?

So I pitched my idea and it was accepted.

MJ: When are you going to bring a TEDx talk to Cloverdale?

MN: (Laughs) Whenever there is an opportunity!

MJ: Anything you’d like to add about your life or Cloverdale or anything?

MN: When we first explored Cloverdale as a place to move to, we realised it has such quick access to everywhere, beaches, the mountains, USA. It’s quite central. I love it here. I love Cloverdale. It’s so rich in culture because of all the different people that have work and live here, but it has a small-town feel.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Other Cloverdale In Conversation features:

CIC: Olympic bronze medalist Hillary Janssens chats about life, the Olympics, and Cloverdale

CIC: Musician JJ Lavallee talks about his music, living in Cloverdale, and some of the adversity he’s faced in life

CIC: Cloverdale high school teacher chats about teaching and life during the COVID-19 crisis

CIC: Farhan Lalji chats about the new B.C. high school sports governance proposal

CIC: Alan Clegg sits down for a socially-distanced chat about his life in Cloverdale over the years

CIC: Cloverdale Chamber director chats about his sports mission to Uganda

CIC: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis chats about life, travel, and her start in journalism

CIC: Music shop owner chats about life, music, and his recent Clovie Award win

CIC: Scott Wheatley chats about all things Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce

CIC: New B.C. Liberal party leader chats about life, Cloverdale, and politics

CIC: Owner of Lotus Terminals chats about life, work, and Cloverdale

CIC: Local realtor and new author sits down for a coffee and a chat

authorCloverdale