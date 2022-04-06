MAP: Here are some of the best spots to see cherry blossoms in Surrey

People flocked to 150B Street and 24 Avenue in South Surrey on Saturday (April 2, 2022) to take photos of the cherry blossoms. (Photo: Lauren Collins) Cherry blossoms on 82 Avenue near 121A Street on Thursday (March 31, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins) People flocked to 150B Street and 24 Avenue in South Surrey on Saturday (April 2, 2022) to take photos of the cherry blossoms. (Photo: Lauren Collins) People walk below the cherry blossom trees on 140 Street at 100 Avenue on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins) People walk below the cherry blossom trees on 100 Avenue at 140 Street on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins) Cherry blossoms line the winding street of Spenser Drive/151A Street in Fleetwood on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins) Cherry blossoms on 82 Avenue near 121A Street on Thursday (March 31, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins) People walk below the cherry blossom trees on 140 Street at 100 Avenue on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins) Cherry blossoms line the winding street of Spenser Drive/151A Street in Fleetwood on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins) People flocked to 150B Street and 24 Avenue in South Surrey on Saturday (April 2, 2022) to take photos of the cherry blossoms. (Photo: Lauren Collins) People flocked to 150B Street and 24 Avenue in South Surrey on Saturday (April 2, 2022) to take photos of the cherry blossoms. (Photo: Lauren Collins) Cherry blossoms on 82 Avenue near 121A Street on Thursday (March 31, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

It’s that time of year again – cherry blossom season.

Throughout Surrey, and the Lower Mainland, the pink-and-white blossoms are popping up, ushering in spring.

The Now-Leader is trying to find the best spots in Surrey to see the cherry blossoms or to stop for some photos

We’ve managed to find a few locations on our own. Check them out on the map below.

Do you know of any other great spots in Surrey? Email lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com to let us know.

spring