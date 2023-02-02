More than 800 attend Lunar New Year celebration in Cloverdale

A woman performs a traditional Chinese dance routine during Precious Blood church’s Lunar New Year Festival Jan. 28. (Photo submitted: Mable Ho) Children perform a traditional Chinese dance routine during Precious Blood church’s Lunar New Year Festival Jan. 28. (Photo submitted: Mable Ho) The parish centre at Precious Blood church was packed during Lunar New Year festivities Jan. 28. (Photo submitted: Mable Ho) The Cloverdale Catholic School choir performs during Precious Blood church’s Lunar New Year Festival Jan. 28. (Photo submitted: Mable Ho) Dancers perform a traditional Hawaiian dance during Precious Blood church’s Lunar New Year Festival Jan. 28. (Photo submitted: Mable Ho) Father Paul Chu, Precious Blood Parish pastor (left), and Father Joseph Ly of St. Francis Xavier church, hold banners alongside the lion dance performers. (Photo submitted: Mable Ho) Dancers perform a traditional Metis dance during Precious Blood church’s Lunar New Year Festival Jan. 28. (Photo submitted: Mable Ho) Dancers perform a traditional Nigerian dance during Precious Blood church’s Lunar New Year Festival Jan. 28. (Photo submitted: Mable Ho) Dancers perform a traditional Tahitian dance during Precious Blood church’s Lunar New Year Festival Jan. 28. (Photo submitted: Mable Ho) Wushu martial artists perform during Precious Blood church’s Lunar New Year Festival Jan. 28. (Photo submitted: Mable Ho)

Precious Blood Catholic church hosted a Lunar New Year festival Jan. 28 and organizers say it was a resounding success.

Mable Ho, one of the event coordinators, said the festival was well attended with more than 800 people visiting the church hall for the four-hour event.

“Everyone was enthusiastic about this multicultural celebration in the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit,” said Ho. “It accomplished its mission of bringing people of different ethnic groups together.”

The festival was called “Celebrating Love & Harmony in the Year of the Rabbit.” The focus of the event was to celebrate the Lunar New Year, bring people together, and also to raise funds for the Archdiocese of Vancouver’s “Healing and Reconciliation Fund.”

Ho said the celebration kicked off with a Chinese lion dance at 11:30 a.m. The lion dance is said to bring good luck and drive away evil spirits.

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale’s Precious Blood Church to host Lunar New Year festival

“(There were) performances of different ethnic dances, namely the Polynesian dance, the Metis dance, the Nigerian dance, and the Chinese traditional dance,” added Ho. “There were also Chinese martial arts and children’s choir and many more performances.”

The money raised at Precious Blood’s Lunar New Year festival will be donated to the “Healing and Reconciliation Fund.” The fund was set up to offer grants to “Indigenous led projects that contribute to healing, education and the steps needed for true reconciliation,” according to a webpage on rcav.org.

Ho said the parish will likely host another celebration next year when the Year of the Dragon is ushered in.

“We have the intention to carry on bringing joy and fun to the community,” she said. “But then it will depend on the pandemic situation and the organization of the volunteers committee.”



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleLunar New Year