Mother’s Day warehouse sale to benefit Delta Community Foundation

May 12-14 at Harris Barn in Ladner, shoppers can browse goods marked down as much as 75 per cent

Delta Community Foundation volunteers show off some of the clothing available at a warehouse sale happening over the Mother’s Day weekend (May 12-14) at Harris Barn in Ladner. (Delta Community Foundation photo)

Money raised at a warehouse sale next weekend will go towards supporting local non-profit groups through Delta’s “charity for charities.”

Happening over the Mother’s Day weekend (May 12-14) at Harris Barn (4140 Arthur Dr., Ladner), shoppers will be able to browse racks of clothing, accessories and household items marked down as much as 75 per cent off retail prices. Past sales have included items such as popular Chaser brand t-shirts, Lack of Colour hats, Gentlefawn clothing, induction cooktops and premium bedding.

It’s the third sale to be held in partnership with Evolution Fulfillment, Apeship Courier & Freight, the Delta Community Foundation and the City of Delta. All funds raised will go towards the DCF’s Community Support Fund, which is used to support smaller charities in Delta and to respond to urgent needs across the community.

“The Delta Community Foundation was overwhelmed with the support from the community in the spring and fall of 2022. Thanks to that support, sales generated over $90,000, which is being used to fund critical initiatives in Delta,” foundation president Gail Martin said in a press release.

“The successful sales can be attributed to the important partnerships with local businesses and the commitment of volunteers who generously donate their time and energy. Thank you to everyone who made, and continues to make, events like these possible.”

Admission to the warehouse sale is free, and cash, credit and debit will all accepted, however all sales are final.

Opening hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers are in need of volunteers in all areas, including set-up, greeting, tidying, replenishing inventory, payment processing and dismantling. Those interested in volunteering at the warehouse sale are asked to contact Julie Berks at jberks@telus.net.

For more information about the Delta Community Foundation, visit deltafoundation.org or @DeltaCommunityFoundation on Facebook.

