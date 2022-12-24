Nature’s Fare Markets’ Lila Zias, left, presents a cheque to Jaye Murray, program manager, Sources Food Bank, serving White Rock and South Surrey. (contributed photo)

Nature’s Fare Markets supports Peninsula food bank with $10,000

Organic grocery and wellness chain collected more than 12,000 pounds of food in B.C.

At a time when so many are struggling to make ends meet, the Nature’s Fare Markets community has risen to the challenge to help feed those in need.

That amounted to $10,000 for the Sources Food Bank serving White Rock and South Surrey.

In addition, the organic grocery and wellness chain’s seven B.C. stores have already collected more than 12,000 pounds of food bundles donated by customers – eclipsing the 8,000 pounds of food raised last year.

“We have an amazing community. It’s heartwarming to see our customers’ generosity and to be a part of getting that food to the people who need it most,” says Michael Sherwood, CEO, Nature’s Fare Markets.

“We know there’s so much on pressure on food banks right now as people turn to them for help, so we wanted to support our local food banks as much as possible this holiday season.”

In addition to the bundles of food donated by customers, Nature’s Fare Markets donated $60,000 to food banks in the communities it serves.

READ ALSO: Late PAN publisher’s legacy lives on with donation to White Rock South Surrey Food Bank

At a time when non-profits and local producers, as well as individuals, are challenged with rising prices, Nature’s Fare continued to support causes and communities ‘close to home’ in 2022.

Here is an overview of those donations:

FOOD BANKS

Cash donations: $60,000

• Vernon Salvation Army – $10,000

• Central Okanagan Food Bank – $10,000

• Penticton Salvation Army – $10,000

• Langley Food Bank – $10,000

• Sources Food Bank in White Rock – $10,000

• Kamloops Food Bank – $10,000

Food bank bundles: More than 12,000 pounds of food

This year, stores got an earlier start to setting out the prepared food bundles of everything from peanut butter and jam to baby care and breakfast essentials.

So far, customers across the province’s stores have picked up and donated more than $25,000 worth of food. The food bank bundles are available until Christmas Eve.

