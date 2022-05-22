White Rock City Hall sign. (File photo)

New director of finance appointed for City of White Rock

The new finance director will begin serving the City of White Rock in June

The City of White Rock will be getting a new director of finance — Candice Gartry — starting June 14.

Gartry is a chartered professional accountant who has experience in senior-level finance and leadership skills in public and private sectors, the City of White Rock said in a news release on Friday (May 20).

She is coming to the City of White Rock from the Delta school district, where she was assistant secretary treasurer. Prior to that, Gartry was the director of financial services at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

“Candice has more than 20 years senior finance experience and a proven track-record for guiding teams with honesty, integrity, and accountability” Guillermo Ferrero, chief administrative officer for City of White Rock said in the news release, adding that they look forward to her new perspective on financial operations for the City.

