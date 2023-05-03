Susan Richards de Wit. (Submitted photo)

Susan Richards de Wit. (Submitted photo)

New executive director ‘brings a diverse wealth of experience’ to SurreyCares foundation

Not-for-profit charitable organization welcomes Susan Richards de Wit

SurreyCares Community Foundation has a new executive director in Susan Richards de Wit, a 23-year resident of Surrey.

She started on the job May 1 and takes over from the foundation’s previous executive director, Christine Buttkus.

“Many will be familiar with Susan as a committed volunteer, and dedicated humanitarian,” a news release says. “She has spent the last 19 years working on addressing homelessness for youth in Surrey with Pathfinder Youth Society.”

On the website surreycares.org, SurreyCares is described as a not-for-profit charitable organization that provides funding, financial administration and research for the community.

“The board is incredibly excited to welcome Susan to SurreyCares,” stated John Lawson, the foundation’s board chair.

“She brings a diverse wealth of experience and has demonstrated a passionate commitment to the City of Surrey. We look forward to Susan joining the SurreyCares team as we continue our work to deliver on our vision of a giving, connected community.”

