New eye, surgical daycare units open at Peace Arch Hospital

There’s a new focus on the future of health care on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, with completion of new eye care and surgical daycare units at Peace Arch Hospital.

Fraser Health officials announced the units’ openings on May 4, extolling designs that “offer an improved patient and staff experience.”

A highlight of the new eye-care unit is a $350,000 ceiling-mounted Zeiss microscope that serves as the centrepiece of the dedicated ophthalmology procedure room.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Mae Tam, in the Fraser Health announcement, described its optics as “incredible.”

In addition to the sharper image it provides, the state-of-the-art microscope allows for the transfer of patient surgical information from ophthalmologists’ offices directly to the care team, resulting in more accurate treatment of patients, increased efficiency and the ability to perform more surgeries.

Funded by donations to Peace Arch Hospital Foundation, it’s anticipated the technology will also help in recruiting efforts.

Meanwhile, the surgical daycare space – for procedures not requiring an overnight stay – is now located on the acute-care tower’s second floor, and has grown to include 12 patient bays, up from the previous site’s eight bays that were situated on the hospital’s main floor. It’s new proximity to the operating suite and post-anesthesia care unit means patients no longer need to be moved between floors for treatment.

Completion of the two units concludes the surgical renewal at the hospital, the announcement notes.


