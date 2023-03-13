A vacant lot next to the 56A Avenue parking was finally cleared earlier this year. It will soon be turned into more parking spaces. Paul Orazietti, the executive director of the Cloverdale BIA said they are just waiting for crushed gravel to be put down and it’ll be good to go. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A vacant lot next to the 56A Avenue parking was finally cleared earlier this year. It will soon be turned into more parking spaces. Paul Orazietti, the executive director of the Cloverdale BIA said they are just waiting for crushed gravel to be put down and it’ll be good to go. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

New parking lot in downtown Cloverdale nearing completion

Additional parking area will be an extension of the lot west of the Dann’s Electronics building on 176th

Plans are moving ahead to add a parking lot for workers, visitors, and customers to downtown Cloverdale.

Paul Orazietti, the executive director of the Cloverdale BIA, said the next big step in its completion, the final step, will be to put down gravel.

“We’re basically looking at about $90,000 for the crushed gravel,” said Orazietti. “We are waiting to see if the city can throw in a little bit of money. They’ve already got the first estimate, so it would be frugal to get a competitive quote.”

That new parking area will be an extension of the parking lot west of the Dann’s Electronics building on 176th.

SEE ALSO: More parking spaces coming to downtown Cloverdale

SEE ALSO: Several new initiatives being spearheaded by Cloverdale BIA

Orazietti said the diagrams for the lot are already completed. They’ll need to install signage and other small safety features, but other than the crushed gravel, he said the extended parking lot was good to go.

“The desire for everyone is to get that parking lot operational,” explained. Orazietti. “It just won’t be paved, but we desperately need it.”

He said with a lot of film productions working in town, the need for parking spaces is only growing.

“We want it and we need it,” he added. “I don’t know what the heck is going on, but we’ve become a little bit of a filming town.”

He said a lot of productions are ramping up after a multi-year, COVID-caused slow down.

“They are finally coming back. They want to film here. Some are one-day shoots, two-day, three-day or more and some are ongoing.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessCloverdaleparking

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Uncertainty about future of historic Cloverdale rail line
Next story
Fundraiser tops $10,000 for Okanagan boy injured after falling under bus

Just Posted

Whalley battles Trout Lake at Whalley Athletic Park during the B.C. Little League Major Provincial Championships last July. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey sports events get B.C. gov’t funding for baseball, rugby, goalball, other gatherings

The Surrey Falcons U15 A1 female hockey team won league and playoff banners leading to the provincial championship tournament this week. (Photo: Facebook.com/surreyfalcons)
6 Surrey-area minor hockey teams to battle for B.C. championships starting March 19

Guest violin soloist Luna Li, as she appeared playing Spring, from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons concerto, with members of the White Rock City Orchestra in 2022 at Memorial Park. (Markus Kislig photo)
White Rock Community Orchestra presents family-friendly spring concert

A vacant lot next to the 56A Avenue parking was finally cleared earlier this year. It will soon be turned into more parking spaces. Paul Orazietti, the executive director of the Cloverdale BIA said they are just waiting for crushed gravel to be put down and it’ll be good to go. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New parking lot in downtown Cloverdale nearing completion

Pop-up banner image