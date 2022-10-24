New White Rock ‘free pantry’ installed, replacing one that was destroyed

The cabinet encourages those who can to donate for those in need to take what they lack

The new free pantry in White Rock has been installed to replace the old one that was destroyed in March. Doors of the cabinet were painted by Alicia Jensen. (Contributed photo)

After a free pantry that was created in White Rock for people to “take what you need and leave what you can” was destroyed in the spring, organizers of the project have officially replaced the wrecked one, installing an unmissable colourful cabinet in its place.

Over the weekend (Saturday, Oct. 22), the new free pantry — with the message “anybody can give at any time and anyone can take at any time” — was installed in a parking lot in the corner of Russell Avenue and Johnston Road.

Elizabeth Winkler — who came up with the idea — sees the pantry as a way to address food insecurity in the city and help those who face barriers to get enough food to eat.

This is supported by the fact that no food items placed in the pantry remain there long.

“Lots of people do drop stuff of but nothing lasts, it’s empty within an hour. So no matter how much we put in there, it goes, so the more people who contribute, the better,” Winkler said.

Some people are often lacking many resources, which also contributes to the clean-out. However, even if people take many items from the pantry, judgments of them should be reserved, Winkler said.

“It’s not a lot of food in the grand scheme of things. It’s (mostly) canned foods and they don’t go very far, do they?”

The builder of the pantry, Scott Munroe got his neighbours together to stuff the pantry full of food items as soon as the construction was complete.

Sources White Rock South Surrey Food Bank also contributes to the pantry regularly.

‘The need is so high these days,” Winkler said, adding that she thinks more should be added around town, in particular, near schools.

Anyone interested in donating to the pantry can do so through the Peninsula United Church website at www.peninsulaunited.com/ and clicking on donations and writing ‘Pantry Project’ under fund name.

