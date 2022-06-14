North Delta family day returns this weekend

Parade starts at 11 a.m. at Sands Secondary; festival at North Delta Community Park runs 12 to 4 p.m.

Barbecue pitmaster and Lions Club member Lorenzo Romano worked the grill at the Family Day festival in the North Delta Community Park on June 23, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

By Gary Kingston, special to the North Delta Reporter

A 50-plus year North Delta tradition returns on Sunday with the Lions Club Family Parade and Festival.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, the Lions are excited to bring back one of the community’s most popular family-focused events. The parade, with a new and shorter route, kicks things off at 11 a.m., and the festival in North Delta Community Park runs from noon to 4 p.m.

“After having to cancel in 2020 and 2021, our members are anxious to get back out and put on a good show for the community,” said club secretary and event chair Gary Kingston.

“And we know families are just as anxious to get out and enjoy a fun day of activities in the park and to watch the parade. If the response to the return of our Easter egg hunt at Sunbury Park is any indication, we’re expecting a big and boisterous crowd.”

The new parade route begins with staging at Sands Secondary School, located at 10840 82nd Ave. Participants will then proceed east on 82nd, turn north on 112th Street and then right on 84th Avenue before dispersing at the North Delta Public Safety Building.

“With most of our membership tied up at the festival, the Lions Club is very appreciative of the city, which is a long-time partner, stepping in to co-ordinate the parade this year,” Kingston said.

With the city’s hard work and some diligent recruiting, the parade should have a little something for everyone this year, from vintage vehicles to enthusiastic kids dance and cheer groups, as well as various community and business organizations. And, for the first time in years, the parade will feature a marching band from Burnaby North Secondary School.

The Lions Club will be handing out candy from its lion-themed trailer, and watch for a surprise appearance from the club’s incoming president Nicholle Dhaliwal.

The festival will feature plenty of kids activities, including bouncy castles, a blow-up obstacle run, carnival games and a paddle-boat pool — all courtesy of the Lions and the club’s generous sponsors: the City of Delta, Fountain Tire, Envision Financial and Save-on-Foods, which has donated a giant Gorilla Sprinkler for a free raffle.

There will also be a dunk tank, and with Sunday being Father’s Day, that’s going to lead to some special dunkees taking part. Several moms have already signed their husbands up to take a seat and have the kids try to get dad wet. You can still reserve a spot by emailing the event chair at garykingston55@gmail.com.

There will also be more than 35 field display participants, with a more varied lineup than ever before. Yukon Dan will also be on the field with his gold-panning exhibition.

The stage show will begin at noon with The Beaten Path country/rock band, followed by the Just for Kids dance troupe. At about 1:30 p.m., parents will want to get their kids seated for popular children’s magician Mike Norden and his entertaining show. That will be followed by some Bhangra dancers.

Delta Fastpitch is also looking to have some games played on Diamond 3.

And, of course, the Lions will be cooking up delicious burgers, hot dogs and fries. Burgers are $5, hot dogs $2, veggie dogs $3 and french fries $5. Just remember, it’s cash only.

