North Delta food bank now open, seven days a week

Guru Nanak Food Bank ‘soft opened’ Monday in the former Southridge Hardware at 112th St. and 84th Ave.

Delta school board chair Val Windsor, Delta Mayor George Harvie and Guru Nanak Food Bank general secretary Neeraj Walia at the soft opening of GNFB’s new North Delta location on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (City of Delta photo)

Members of Delta council and school board joined other local dignitaries for the soft opening of the new North Delta food bank on Monday afternoon.

Surrey-based Guru Nanak Food Bank’s new North Delta facility — located next door to the Delta Lion Pub in the former Southridge Hardware (11188 84th Ave.) — opened its doors at 1 p.m. on Dec. 19, marking the first seven-day-a-week food bank to open in not just North Delta but the city overall.

At 6,500 square feet, the North Delta location is the largest of GNFB’s three storefronts. GNFB operates out its flagship location in Surrey (101 – 15299 68 Ave.), which opened July 1, 2020, and also maintains an outlet in Abbotsford, which opened to the public on Feb. 6, 2022.

“Our ‘No Boundaries’ facility will serve all comers regardless of faith or city of residence, and one day in week would be dedicated to serve the seniors,” GNFB general secretary Neeraj Walia said in a press release ahead of Monday’s opening.

The food bank will begin offering its dedicated day for seniors in January.

Walia also thanked the community for its support of the food bank, especially Delta’s mayor and council who voted unanimously on Dec. 5 to contribute $10,000 to help get the facility up and running.

At Monday’s soft opening, the Delta Firefighters Association (IAFF Local 1763) also donated $10,000 to support GNFB’s North Delta food bank.

In a press release following Monday’s soft opening, Mayor George Harvie thanked GNFB’s organizers, volunteers and donors for their hard work in getting the food bank up and running in time for the holidays.

“This new inclusive facility will provide much-needed support for residents needing food assistance,” Harvie said.

“I’m so grateful for the city’s close-knit relationships with community service partners, which helps us identify local gaps to serve our community better. As affordability challenges continue to impact many residents, Delta council is committed to barrier-free food assistance for anyone in need in our community.”

GNFB North Delta is open Monday to Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Registration can be done by walk-in or online at gnfb.ca.

A grand opening for the facility will be held sometime in the new year.

GNFB is a registered non-profit with the Canada Revenue Agency and its operations are entirely supported by donations and run by volunteers.

To donate, volunteer or learn more about Guru Nanak Food Bank, visit gnfb.ca or call 1-604-580-1313.



Delta Mayor George Harvie, joined by Guru Nanak Food Bank’s board of directors, Coun. Dylan Kruger and Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains, helps cut the cake at the soft opening of GNFB’s new North Delta location on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (City of Delta photo)

Members of Guru Nanak Food Bank’s board of directors give Delta Mayor George Harvie, school board chair Val Windsor, Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains and Coun. Dylan Kruger a tour of GNFB’s new North Delta location during the facility’s soft opening on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (City of Delta photo)