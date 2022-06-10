Now weekly, Surrey Urban Farmers Market launches Saturday at Royal Kwantlen Park

Surrey Urban Farmers Market last September, in a photo posted to facebook.com/surreymarket.

Surrey Urban Farmers Market launches its second summer at Royal Kwantlen Park on Saturday (June 11).

Now weekly until October, with a goal of “building community through local food,” the market will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays in the parking lot at the corner of 104 Avenue and Old Yale Road.

The market features fresh produce, gourmet treats, local artisans, live entertainment and community groups.

Twenty vendors are listed for Saturday’s launch, including Bannock Queen, Barnside Brewing, Beautitionary, Empanada Girls, Environmental Extravaganza, Forbidden Spirits Distilling, FurScents, Henton Farm, Humblebee Meadery, Leaf Filter, Little Farm to Table, Mom’s Care, Moonlight Wolf, Pawfect Biscuits, Personals Inc., Sam D Art, Stephen’s Organic Coffee, The Scientists Enlightenment, The Small Farmer Collective and Umami Greens.

Various seedlings will be available, starting at $2, for tomatoes, cucumbers, basil, mint, parsley, strawberry, zucchini and more.

Music will be performed by Jana Seale, on acoustic guitar and vocals.

More market details are posted to surreymarket.org, and also facebook.com/surreymarket.

Last summer, it was a fresh start for Surrey Urban Farmers Market at Royal Kwantlen Park. The first market of 2021 was held there July 31, after a false start at Hawthorne Rotary Park. Due to increased congestion in the parking lot there, city hall helped market organizers find another location elsewhere in North Surrey.

“Royal Kwantlen feels like a good spot for us, a really nice spot,” market manager Anna Hall said in August 2021. “Hopefully this is our final home where we can stay.”

In 2020 the market was held online only, due to the pandemic.



