Ocean Park home worth $2.7 million up for grabs in Dream Lottery

Tickets available until Oct. 12 for the chance to win one of 10 grand prizes

A home in South Surrey’s Ocean Park neighbourhood is one of 10 grand prizes available in the Dream Lottery. This home is located at 13156 19A Ave. (Contributed photo)

An Ocean Park home is available to one lucky winner of a lottery, with tickets still up for grabs.

Of the 10 grand prize options for the 2023 Dream Lottery is a South Surrey home, located at 13156 19 A Ave., worth more than $2.7 million. Tickets for the lottery are available until midnight Oct. 12 or until they sell out.

According to a news release, the Dream Lottery supports BC Children’s Hospital’s research in pediatric care.

“Like anything that’s groundbreaking, medical breakthroughs start small—often as the hunch of an idea in an inquiring mind. By supporting innovative research, you’re allowing experts to pursue bold ideas that can lead to mighty advances in children’s health,” said Malcolm Berry, CEO of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The Ocean Park home is 4,385 square-feet with five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and a kitchen. Choosing this prize also gets the winner furnishings of more than $80,000 and $20,000 cash. Other homes on the list are located in Langley, Vancouver, Kelowna and more.

Tickets for the lottery are available online at bcchildren.com, by calling 604-536-2491 or in-person at London Drugs and Save On Foods, starting Wednesday July 26.

