On Holocaust topic, top-5 finishes for Surrey students in Speaker’s Idol competition

Surrey students Fayhaa Kafi, left, and Vaishnavi Verma in video for the Speaker’s Idol competition held online May 10. (Youtube.com)

Two Surrey students finished top-five in a Speaker’s Idol competition focused on human rights and a quote by a Holocaust survivor.

Online, the national public-speaking event was hosted Wednesday (May 10) by Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC).

Surrey Academy of Innovative Learning students Vaishnavi Verma (Grade 8) and Fayhaa Kafi (Grade 10) were two of the 12 Canadian students who competed in the final round of Speaker’s Idol, from a group of more than 200 students who submitted three-minute speeches.

This year, students based their speeches on a quote by Holocaust survivor and Nazi-hunter Simon Wiesenthal: “I believe that there is no other solution than to constantly engage with the past and to learn from it.”

The aim was to “discuss human rights issues of importance and share their ideas on how to create positive change in the world,” event organizers say.

A 110-minute video of the final round of Speaker’s Idol is posted to Youtube, on the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center channel, featuring home-recorded speeches by the students.

Vaishnavi’s speech is at the 47-minute mark, while Fayhaa speaks at around 1:21.

In the end, Vaishnavi placed fourth in the Elementary School category, and Fayhaa finished fifth among Secondary contestants. They were the only two speakers from B.C. in the final round; the rest live in Ontario, other than one in Quebec.

The May 10 event was hosted by broadcaster Rick Campanelli and judged by Annamie Paul (lawyer, public policy expert), Matthew Gottlieb (litigation lawyer) and Dr. Toni Zhong (reconstructive surgeon).

Vaishnavi and Fayhaa study part-time at Surrey Academy of Innovative Learning’s facility on 92 Avenue in Surrey. The academy (SAIL for short) is where students “learn face-to-face in a blended learning model (that) is enhanced by online experiences at home,” according to a post on sailacademy.ca.

“Teachers facilitate group and individual student learning in interdisciplinary teams. Through inquiry and project based learning, students reflect on their learning and deepen their understanding of big ideas. We continuously challenge their learning.”



