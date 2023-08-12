One of the homes destroyed in the fire in the 19200 block of 73rd Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: James White/ Facebook)

One of the homes destroyed in the fire in the 19200 block of 73rd Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: James White/ Facebook)

Clayton Heights

Online fundraiser started for family after fire guts their Surrey home

It happened in the 19200 block of 73rd Avenue

A GoFundMe has been started for a Clayton Heights family whose house was one of four gutted by a fire Wednesday (Aug 12).

The crowdfunding campaign, which was started Thursday (Aug. 10), had raised $1,835 by Saturday morning (Aug. 12).

A post on the campaign says the White family “lost the entire house, garage and contents.”

The post says that the resident, James White was able to get his father, William, and their dog out of the house in time. His partner Lyndee was out of the country at the time. He was also able to save his Harley.

Funds from GoFundMe will replace household and personal items, reads the post.

The GoFundMe page can be found at gofund.me/0ca29760 .

RELATED: 20+ people displaced; fire destroys 4 Surrey homes

More than 30 Surrey firefighters battled to gain control of the three-alarm fire in the 19200 block of 73rd Avenue, according to Surrey Fire deputy fire chief Shelley Morris. Over 20 people are unable to return to their homes due to the fire. All but two of them have a place to stay for the night, Morris said.

Surrey fire crews responded to the call of a suspected garage fire around 6 p.m.

The garage was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, Morris said. The fire spread quickly to nearby buildings.

“What we have now are four units that were completely destroyed by fire and we have some damage to other units due to proximity to the fire,” Morris said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said. The fire inspector is planning to visit the scene Thursday (Aug. 10)

READ MORE: Surrey girl dashes to warn neighbours about fire

-With files from Lauren Collins


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey non-profit host event ‘to celebrate the spirit of youthfulness through the game of soccer’

Just Posted

Taran Kingsbury from the YMCA takes on a member from Surrey Crime Prevention Society at PICS community youth soccer event at Newton Athletic Park in Surry on August 11, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey non-profit host event ‘to celebrate the spirit of youthfulness through the game of soccer’

One of the homes destroyed in the fire in the 19200 block of 73rd Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: James White/ Facebook)
Online fundraiser started for family after fire guts their Surrey home

Traffic travelling north on the Pattullo Bride on Aug. 11, 2023. (Screenshot: images.drivebc.ca)
Police incident closes lanes on Patullo Bridge overnight

Kids and parents have fun during a previous Big Bounce event. The Big Bounce Canada is bringing the world’s biggest bouncy castle to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3. (Photo submitted: The Big Bounce Canada)
UPDATE: ‘Big Bounce’ set to open on Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Aug. 18