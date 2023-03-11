Distracted driving

‘Operation Hang Up’ reminds drivers to leave their devices alone while driving

On Thursday (March. 9), Surrey RCMP and Police were looking for distracted drivers

On Thursday (March. 9), the Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Police Service joined forces with ICBC for “Operation Hang Up.”

This campaign reminds drivers to leave their phones alone while driving. Surrey RCMP and Surrey police service were at Highway 10 and 152 Street looking for drivers who were on their phones. Anyone caught was issued a ticket. Cell watch volunteers were also reminding drivers to leave their phones alone.

Sgt. Jason Barrett with Surrey RCMP’s traffic enforcement unit said that the motor vehicle act allows drivers to activate their phones with one single touch. If it takes more than that, it is considered distracted driving.

Sgt. Barrett said it is considered distracted driving for drivers to have their phone loose on the passenger seat. “Under the motor vehicle act and regulations, it has to be affixed to your vehicle so we cannot move around because that also is a distraction,” Sgt. Barrett said.

A ticket for distracted driving is $368 plus four penalty points to your driving record.

Joanne Bergman, the road safety and delivery coordinator for ICBC, said on average about 77 people die every year in B.C. due to distracted driving.

According to ICBC, distracted driving is the second leading cause of car crashes in the province.

“It’s not acceptable,” Bergman said. “We’re hoping that today by giving some more education and enforcement to remind drivers about putting away their phones that it goes a long way,” Bergman said.

The distracted driving law applies when your vehicle is stopped at a red light or slowed in traffic.

Cpl. John Stbles looking out for distracted drivers during Operation Hang Up at 152 Street and Highway 10 on March 9, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
A Surrey Police officer talking to a driver he pulled over during Operation Hang Up at 152 Street and Highway 10 on March 9, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey RCMP stated in a news release on Wednesday that, “distracted driving is considered any non-driving activity that impacts a driver’s ability to focus on the road.”

Bergman added that most people who are caught distracted driving are using an electronic device. “We have (also seen) a lot of people with pets on their lap, eating a hamburger, grabbing a coffee, using their GPS on a handheld device,” Bergman said. “We just need to get people to stop looking at other things and pay attention to the roads.”

ICBC offers a number of tips for safe cellphone use on its website:

•No call, text or email

•Turn it to silent and keep it out of reach and out of sight

•Assign a designated texter

•Plan ahead and make sure you have everything you need

•Pull over (when it’s safe and legal to do so) to make or receive a call

•Avoid looking at screens while driving


Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

