Original written work by Surrey students awarded for excellence in youth contest

Students age 12 to 18 across Surrey have doubled up on prizes for their excellence in writing poetry, short stories, comics and more.

Surrey Libraries runs the annual Youth Writing Contest, which had its 2022 winners selected and recognized at an awards gala on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The competition — introduced in 1987 — is an opportunity for youths to express their talents through writing in various formats.

Students from Earl Marriott, Grandview Heights, North Surrey, Panorama Ridge, Lord Tweedsmuir, Enver Creek, Sullivan Heights and Semiahmoo secondary schools were winners.

First place in the Senior Poetry category went to North Surrey Secondary’s Carolyn Hu with her poem Tongue. Hu also placed second in the Random category with her piece titled A Fractured Home.

Clary Chow from Grandview Heights Secondary came out on top with first in Junior Poetry with her piece Flow as a River and second place in Junior Short Story with In My Memory.

A student from Earl Marriott Secondary also received two wins: second with her piece, Chicken Soup in the Senior Short Story section and silver with Stitches in the Senior Poetry category of the contest.

Semiahmoo Secondary had the most finalists in various categories, with Yuan Li and Gurleena Sukhija both placing third respectively in Junior and Senior Poetry and Celina Qu getting an honourable mention in the Junior Short Story category.

Ruby Parker from Panorama Ridge Secondary finished third in Senior Short Story with Walking as a Woman and also received an honourable mention for Nyctophobia in the Senior Poetry category.

All pieces that won in the Youth Writing Contest for 2022 will be compiled together available online or for sale (for $8) at the end of the month at Surrey Libraries branches.

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SchoolsstudentsSurrey