Over ‘100,000 lights’ illuminate the Christmas trains path in Bear Creek Park

The Christmas train runs daily in Bear Creek Park (13750 88 Ave) until Dec. 31

The family-friendly Bear Creek Park Christmas train is back for another year.

Eero Kuitunen, the train conductor, told the Now-Leader that people love the old train and its whistle. The train, which is over 40 years old, makes its way through the Christmas-themed forest.

The Christmas Train at Bear Creek Park in Surrey on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.(Photo: Anna Burns)

The forest is lit up with over 100,000 lights and 32 different displays for the holiday season, said Kuitunen.

“(It’s) nice to see all the families out and enjoying the day,” said Kuitunen.

Celena Arthur and her son Grayson Arthur, 5, made a special visit to the train on Saturday (Dec. 10).

The Now-Leader asked them what they felt about being on the train.

“Amazing,” said Celena. “He’s taking a break from his two-week-old sister, so mom and son date.”

Celena Arthur and Grayson Arthur, 5, on the Christmas Train at Bear Creek Park in Surrey on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.(Photo: Anna Burns)

There is also an opportunity until Dec. 24 to take your photo with Santa. People will also have a chance to do some holiday arts and crafts before boarding the train.

The day time train runs daily in Bear Creek Park (13750 88 Ave) from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Dec 31. The nighttime train runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily until Dec. 31.

No trains will be operating on Christmas day (Dec. 25) and only the daytime train will be open on Christmas eve (Dec. 24). Regular hours will resume on Dec. 26.

Tickets for the daytime Santa express train can only be purchased in person. They cost $12.60. Children under 2 ride free.

The Christmas night train runs until Dec. 31. It runs every night from 6:00 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets for the night train are $12.60 and can be purchased online here.

Eero Kuitunen, the train conductor of the Christmas Train at Bear Creek Park in Surrey on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.(Photo: Anna Burns)



