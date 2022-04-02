‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ draws hundreds in White Rock
Marianna Volynets places a vinok, a traditional Ukrainian wreath, on a woman’s head during the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins) Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins) Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins) Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins) Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins) Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins) Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins) Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins) Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins) Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins) Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins) Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins) Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins) Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins) People stopped to take pictures from the pier of the stream of walkers in the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022).(Photo: Lauren Collins)
Hundreds turned out in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2) for a “Peace Walk for Ukraine.”
The event is being organized by the Rotary Club of White Rock in collaboration with members of the Vancouver-area Ukrainian community and other supporters, including the City of White Rock, the South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce, White Rock BIA, Peninsula Arts and Culture Alliance, Sources Community Resources Society and Moby Dick Restaurant on East Beach.
The walk was part-fundraiser and part-awareness campaign.
People can donate through Rotary by donating online or sending a cheque to the Rotary Club of White Rock, P.O. Box 75005, Surrey, B.C., V4A6G3.
– With files from Alex Browne
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter
UkraineWhite Rock