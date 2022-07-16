PHOTOS: Boundary Bay Airshow returns to Delta

Brent Handy performs at the Boundary Bay Airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

A young girl enjoys the Port of Vancouver family fun zone at the Boundary Bay Airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event, hosted by the City of Delta and Alpha Aviation, took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

The Delta Police Pipe Band performed to start the Boundary Bay Airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

Valerie Cross, a Tsawwassen First Nation member, gave a traditional greeting to start the airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

A man and young boy pose for a photo with a crew member at the Boundary Bay Airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

Crowds gathered to watch the Boundary Bay Airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

Fred Kaiser, flying a Gulfstream G280, does a fly by at the Boundary Bay Airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

The City of Delta and Alpha Aviation hosted Boundary Bay Airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

Two spectators watching Ross Granley perform at the Boundary Bay Airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

A young boy drinks a cold drink at the Boundary Bay Airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

A young girl at the Boundary Bay Airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

Ross Granley performs at the Boundary Bay Airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

A spectator uses his phone to capture Ross Granley as he flies by during the Boundary Bay Airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

A young boy sits in a fire truck at the Boundary Bay Airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

A male and young child pose with the Port of Vancouver mascot, Salty the Seagull, at the Boundary Bay Airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

Alex Yuan, centre, poses for a photo with his two young children, Althea, 4, right, and Angelo,6, at the Boundary Bay Airshow, The City of Delta and Alpha Aviation hosted airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

Spectators at the Boundary Bay Airshow wait for the show to start in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

Fred Kaiser, flying a Gulfstream G280, does a fly by at the Boundary Bay Airshow in Delta on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This annual event took a break the past two years and was back this year in full swing. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)