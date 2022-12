Julia Phillips and her French bulldog, Theo, pose for a photo in the light tunnel at Bright Walk in White Rock. (Tricia Weel photo) A couple stops to have their photo taken in the light tunnel at the Bright Walk in White Rock. (Tricia Weel photo) Snowman photos are among the highlights at the Bright Walk in White Rock. (Tricia Weel photo) Giant lighted picture frames offer a perfect photo op for visitors to Bright Walk in White Rock. (Tricia Weel photo) The tunnel of lights is a popular spot for visitors to pose of a photo. (Tricia Weel photo)

The City of White Rock unveiled its waterfront holiday light display on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Including a 20-foot Christmas tree, light tunnel, lighted picture frames, snowman cutouts and more, The Bright Walk in White Rock is open nightly until Jan. 8, 2023.

The lights are on from 3 p.m. to 8 a.m. weekdays and 24 hours a day on weekends and statutory holidays.

