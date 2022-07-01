PHOTOS: Canada Day by the Bay returns with live music, celebrations

White Rock’s Canada Day by the Bay festivities, celebrating the nation’s 155th birthday, got underway with an opening ceremony on the MainStage in Memorial Park. This year’s event marks a return to in-person celebrations following two years of virtual entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Geoffrey Yue photos) White Rock’s Canada Day by the Bay festivities, celebrating the nation’s 155th birthday, got underway with an opening ceremony on the MainStage in Memorial Park. This year’s event marks a return to in-person celebrations following two years of virtual entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Geoffrey Yue photos) Mayor Darryl Walker presents Marie Sabine with a 2022 Outstanding Canadian on the Peninsula Award for her volunteer contributions to “making the City of White Rock a successful, vibrant and thriving community.” (Geoffrey Yue photos) Mayor Darryl Walker presents Ramona Kaptyn with a 2022 Outstanding Canadian on the Peninsula Award for her volunteer contributions to “making the City of White Rock a successful, vibrant and thriving community.” (Geoffrey Yue photos) Mayor Darryl Walker presents Upkar Singh Tatlay with a 2022 Outstanding Canadian on the Peninsula Award for his volunteer contributions to “making the City of White Rock a successful, vibrant and thriving community.” (Geoffrey Yue photos) Ramona Kaptyn, Marie Sabine and Upkar Singh Tatlay were each presented with a 2022 Outstanding Canadian on the Peninsula Award for their volunteer contributions to “making the City of White Rock a successful, vibrant and thriving community.” (Geoffrey Yue photos) Canada Day celebrations returned to Memorial Park in White Rock for the first time since 2019. (Geoffrey Yue photos) Richard Tichelman leads the crowd in O Canada. (Geoffrey Yue photos) Mounties in Red Serge give White Rock’s Canada Day celebrations a sense of ceremony. (Geoffrey Yue photos) Mounties in Red Serge give White Rock’s Canada Day celebrations a sense of ceremony. (Geoffrey Yue photos) White Rock beach was a popular spot for visitors to Canada Day by the Bay celebrations to sit and take in the festivities. (Geoffrey Yue photos) Canada Day celebrations returned to Memorial Park in White Rock for the first time since 2019. (Geoffrey Yue photos) White Rock Ambassadors gave out cookies during Canada Day by the Bay celebrations. (Geoffrey Yue photos) The face-painting tent was a popular stop for young visitors to Canada Day by the Bay celebrations. (Geoffrey Yue photos) Canada Day celebrations returned to Memorial Park in White Rock for the first time since 2019. (Geoffrey Yue photos) Canada Day celebrations returned to Memorial Park in White Rock for the first time since 2019. (Geoffrey Yue photos)

Canada Day by the Bay celebrations got underway live in White Rock’s Memorial Park today for the first time since 2019.

The event began at noon with an opening ceremony, scheduled to include welcome remarks from both White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker and Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell. MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay and MLA Trevor Halford were also in attendance.

Entertainment continues on main stage until 10 p.m.

The band Soundtrack Canada will headline tonight, with supporting acts playing throughout the day, including the Juno Award-nominated Marlin Ramazzini Band, blue-and-roots duo Harris & Debray, as well as Sweet Pan, Yaroslava and Co. and Richard Tichelman.

A vendor row was also part of the event, with booths set up along the promenade from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The City of White Rock also noted that there will be no fireworks this year.

