PHOTOS: Canada Day by the Bay returns with live music, celebrations

Canada Day by the Bay celebrations got underway live in White Rock’s Memorial Park today for the first time since 2019.
The event began at noon with an opening ceremony, scheduled to include welcome remarks from both White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker and Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell. MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay and MLA Trevor Halford were also in attendance.
Entertainment continues on main stage until 10 p.m.
The band Soundtrack Canada will headline tonight, with supporting acts playing throughout the day, including the Juno Award-nominated Marlin Ramazzini Band, blue-and-roots duo Harris & Debray, as well as Sweet Pan, Yaroslava and Co. and Richard Tichelman.
A vendor row was also part of the event, with booths set up along the promenade from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The City of White Rock also noted that there will be no fireworks this year.
