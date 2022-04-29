PHOTOS: Earth Day photo contest winners inspired by nature in Delta

Nature provided no shortage of inspiration for local photographers this Earth Day.
Mayor George Harvie announced the winners of Delta’s 14th annual Earth Day photo contest during council on April 25, handing the winners present their prizes and certificates recognizing their accomplishment.
In honour of nature providing a source of motivation and stimulation to persevere through hard times, the theme of this year’s contest was “Inspiration.”
“We received a great variety of photos that represents how Delta residents captured this year’s inspirational theme. We received over 100 submissions of sprawling landscapes, busy insects, soaring birds and many others,” Harvie said.
“Thank you to everyone who submitted a photo and voted for your fan favourite. It’s tremendous to see residents and staff celebrating Earth Day in Delta.
“Congratulations to all of this year’s Earth Day Photo Contest winners.”
Youth category winners:
1st place: “Springtime Friends” by Mackenzie Child
2nd place: “Spring Bee” by Aurora Hierro-Storey
3rd place: “The Wasp Nest and the Bee” by Rosemary Olsen
Teen category winners:
1st place: “Reach for the Light” by Maximus Metcalfe
2nd place: “An Unsung Hero” by Amice Xu
3rd place: “Bloom” by Nicole Peng
Adult category winners:
1st place: “Dunlin Murmuration at Brunswick Point” by Simon Shutter
2nd place: “Watershed Wonder” by Veronica Au
3rd place: “Good Morning, Dear Earth!” by Fang Hu
Grand Prize:
“To Fly Again Soon” by Gina Liu
Fan Favourite:
“Snow Geese are Back” by Mariole Perez
editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter