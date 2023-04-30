PHOTOS: From ballpark to hospital, Whalley Chiefs wear pink for a special walk

The club’s GoFundMe campaign for Breast Cancer Canada will run until Mother’s Day

Whalley Chiefs baseball club members on their “Walk-a-Thon” for Breast Cancer Canada on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Submitted photo)

After chosing Breast Cancer Canada as the charity the club will support this season, Whalley Chiefs wore pink shirts for a fundraising walk through Surrey on Saturday (April 29).

Baseball players, coaches, parents and family members had a barbecue lunch at Whalley Athletic Park before doing their “Walk-A-Thon” to the cancer centre at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Saturday was a rare day off for all three teams in the Chiefs organization, and they didn’t let the great weather go to waste during their “Help Save Second Base” fundraiser.

Special pink cupcakes were eaten, and T-shirts were sold for the cause.

“As of today our total donations to Breast Cancer Canada is $2,255, and our GoFundMe is running until Mother’s Day, so we expect that we will surpass our anticipated goal of $3K,” Jaelee Treit, the club’s assistant GM and club co-ordinator, wrote in an email Sunday morning.

“Breast cancer is something that has or will impact each of our families at some point,” Treit posted to social media before the fundraising walk. “Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected, by supporting research so that one day breast cancer is an illness, instead of a life-threatening disease.”

