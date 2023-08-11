Diners at the Picnic on the Pier event Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 in White Rock. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

PHOTOS: Picnic on the Pier diners raise $140K for hospital foundation in White Rock

Sold-out fundraiser held on the waterfront landmark

Close to 500 people enjoyed a Picnic on the Pier on White Rock’s waterfront landmark Thursday evening (Aug. 10) in another fundraiser for Peace Arch Hospital Foundation.

Dozens of tables lined the far end of the pier for guests who paid $225 each for food served by Blank Canvas Catering, live music by a two-man band, a flute of Gray Monk sparkling wine upon entry and sunset views at the end.

“We have 472 people here, and we’re sold out tonight,” said Vicki Brydon, public relations director for the hospital foundation.

“We started holding this event in 2016 when Landmark (Premiere Properties) approached us to partner in it,” she added. “We’ve had as many as 600 (guests) but the city really prefers that we keep the smaller number, to allow the public to access at least half of the pier.”

Servers with Blank Canvas Catering at the Picnic on the Pier event Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 in White Rock. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Raffle tickets were sold for a 50/50 draw and prizes including hotel stays, dinners, a helicopter trip, wine tasting and music gear.

At night’s end, the alfresco event raised $140,500 for the hospital foundation, bringing the seven-year grand total to nearly $440,500.

“This is one of our largest fundraisers of the year, in addition to our largest, the gala held in May,” Brydon explained. “This is different, much more casual, summertime, sunsets, a fantastic location on the pier. We thank the City of White Rock so much for allowing us to use it. It’s a really unique summer experience.”

New this summer is Charcuterie on the Pier, a Sept. 2 event that will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for longest charcuterie board, with a goal of 1,200 ticketholders. The Sheila’s Catering-hosted gathering will raise money for Sources Food Banks, Friends of the Pier and Semiahmoo Rotary Club.

“Our event is different than theirs,” Brydon said. “This is more of a sit-down, cocktail party dinner, and theirs is going for the Guinness world record, which is amazing. We wish them well with their event.”


