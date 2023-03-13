PHOTOS: South Surrey students raise a cool $2,800 for Surrey Food Bank

Students at South Surrey’s newest high school danced, created and baked their way to raising a chunk of funds for the Surrey Food Bank.
A group of Grandview Heights Secondary School teens delivered the proceeds of their ‘GHS Polar Pop-up’ on Friday (March 10), handing over a cool $2,885.65.
Teacher Tina Mears – the school’s visual art department leader – described the pop-up as a trial run of a collaborative effort that’s hoped to become an annual tradition.
Held in December, it was a “multi-disciplinary maker’s market.”
“Kind of like a craft sale from all student-made goods,” Mears said.
It included musical and dance performances, and the sale of handmade jams, cookies, textiles, woodwork/metalwork, 3D printed ornaments and pottery.
The Grizzlies Pop-up committee met weekly to pitch ideas, collaborate and market the event, which received “incredible support” from feeder schools, local families and the school community, Mears continued.
“All different departments” of the school were involved, she added, noting one student who recently immigrated from Ukraine contributed “a ton of beautiful pottery.”
Leftover pottery and other items were offered for sale at smaller events in January and February, to boost the final donation total.
