Surrey Latin Festival is on at Surrey Civic Plaza July 16 and 17. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Anna Burns

Surrey Now-Leader

Surreys Latin Festival is taking place today and tomorrow, July 16 & 17 at Surrey Civic Plaza.

The family friendly event features performances by musicians, food trucks, face painting and more family friendly activities.

The event goes until 8pm tonight and tomorrow from noon to 8 p.m.

For more info, visit surreylatinfestival.com.



