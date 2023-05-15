PHOTOS: Thousands of salmon released into South Surrey waters

Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club volunteers released some 5,000 steelhead salmon into the estuary at the foot of Stayte Road last week. (Contributed photo) Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club volunteers released some 5,000 steelhead salmon into the estuary at the foot of Stayte Road last week. (Contributed photo) Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club volunteers released 40,000 chinook salmon into the Little Campbell River on April 28, 2023. (Contributed photo) Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club volunteers released some 5,000 steelhead salmon into the estuary at the foot of Stayte Road last week. (Contributed photo)

Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club volunteers have been busy in recent weeks sending thousands of their charges out into the wild.

Officials say some 5,000 steelhead and 40,000 chinook have been released in the past two weeks – the chinook on April 28 into a stretch of the Little Campbell River that runs through the game club’s 1284 184 St. property, and the steelhead just last week, into the estuary at the foot of Stayte Road.

The salmon fry – raised at the Little Campbell Hatchery – are essentially “sacrificial fish” that are hoped to give genetically superior wild salmon a better chance at survival, by catching the attention of predators such as seals, otters and eagles.

