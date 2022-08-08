Picnic on the Pier raises $100,000 for Peace Arch Hospital

White Rock’s Picnic on the Pier event returned to the city last week for the first time since 2018, and raised more than $100,000 for Peace Arch Hospital.

More than 500 guests attended the popular event, which was held Thursday, Aug. 4 at the White Rock Pier. The pier was closed to the public during the event, and long tables stretched along the structure, where guests sipped wine and enjoyed what organizers called “a gourmet picnic.”

The event was not staged in 2020 or ’21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2019 it was renamed Picnic on the Point, and a scaled-down version of the event – which still raised $50,000 for the hospital – was held in a local resident’s backyard because the pier was under repair after sustaining significant damage in a windstorm in 2018.

“After damage to the pier during a 2018 storm took the event to Ocean Park in 2019, and a two-year postponement due to the pandemic, it was wonderful to be back on the iconic pier,” said Peace Arch Hospital Foundation executive director Stephanie Beck.

The event was sponsored by Landmark Premiere Properties and its Foster Martin development.

“We are so grateful for Landmark’s generosity and commitment to this special fundraiser and also for the community’s support and enthusiasm, year after year,” Beck added.

Last week’s dinner – which was Mediterranean-inspired fare – was MC’d by CBC’s Fred Lee, who has also served in that capacity in previous years.

This year’s funds – $100,250 in total – will be put towards “critically needed” medical imaging equipment, according to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation.

Since 2016, more than $300,000 has been raised for the hospital through the Picnic at the Pier/Point event.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White RockHospitals