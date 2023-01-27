Poilievre celebrates Lunar New Year with Surrey-White Rock Chinese-Canadians

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre (fourth from left) poses with fellow Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay and members of the Surrey-White Rock Community Engagement Society board at the society’s Lunar New Year event. (Contributed photo)

The Surrey-White Rock Community Engagement Society celebrated the Lunar New Year with words and song from country’s official Opposition leader.

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre led around 80 attendees of the Jan. 23 event in a rendition of Xin Nian Hao (Happy New Year).

According to a news release, Poilievre also shared his vision for Canada with the crowd, emphasizing the richness of the country’s cultural diversity and highlighting the many contributions that Chinese immigrants have made and continue to make.

“It was such an honour to have Mr. Poilievre join us to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, a celebration that has special significance after 3 years of COVID 19 isolation,” society president Cici Liang said in the release.

“People born in a year of the Rabbit are believed to be vigilant, witty, quick minded and ingenious.”

South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay also attended the evening, which concluded with guests – many of whom were decked out in festive Chinese apparel for the occasion – receiving a gift representing a wish for happiness, love and good fortune.

The Surrey-White Rock Community Engagement Society was founded by Liang primarily to help the local Chinese-Canadian community become more involved in the political process. It also works to build bridges between people of all cultural heritages through education, events and forums, and strives to encourage immigrants of Chinese and other ethnic origins to embrace and participate in the community.

