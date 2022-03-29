Pot-banging event planned for Peace Arch Hospital Wednesday morning

Salute to health-care workers marks two years since clang of appreciation began

A salute to health-care workers is planned for March 30 in the McCracken Courtyard at Peace Arch Hospital. (File photo)

In a throwback to the pot-banging days that followed the March 2020 declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic, a symbolic salute to Peace Arch Hospital staff is planned for Wednesday morning (March 30).

The “coffee and pot-banging” event, sponsored by Oceana PARC/PARC Retirement Living and Green Coast Coffee with Peace Arch Hospital Foundation, is set to greet hospital workers from 9-10 a.m. in the hospital’s McCracken Courtyard (located between the Weatherby and Dr. Al Hogg pavilions).

While the clanging of pots and pans has not been heard for ages, “our appreciation for these workers remains,” a news release issued Tuesday morning explains.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

READ ALSO: ‘Thank You’ sign campaign aims to raise money for Surrey, Peace Arch hospitals

“Their battle continues into a third year despite the risk of infection, a shortage of workers, long hours, verbal abuse in some cases and even picketing outside their places of work.”

The release notes that PARC has been a supporter of the hospital since 2016, most recently donating $1.2 million toward redevelopment of five surgical suites. The emergency department registration and triage area has been named in PARC’s honour.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

CoronavirusHealthcareHospitals