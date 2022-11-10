Potters Nursery Christmas store opens

Store has more than 50,000 ornaments among many other items

The Christmas Store at Potters Nursery is now open. Billed as “Western Canada’s largest Christmas store,” the retail area covers 28,000 square feet. (Photo submitted: Potters)

The magic of Christmas is sparkling once again at Potters Nursery.

“The Christmas Store at Potters” opened this month and boasts more than 50,000 ornaments among many other items “devoted to all things yuletide.” According to a press release, the 18th annual store “is a dazzling destination for holiday décor, giftware and specialty items—all of it meticulously curated from around the world.”

The store has thousands of ornaments, designer Christmas trees and other collectables—along with stocking stuffers, food items, and thousands of other types of decorations.

Billed as “Western Canada’s largest Christmas store,” the retail area covers 28,000 square feet.

“The Christmas Store at Potters isn’t just about shopping,” the release continues. “This is a holiday experience to rival any in the region, bringing the season to life through a multitude of remarkable displays that are full of intricate detail.”

Shoppers will see the massive “Merry & Bright, Red & White” decoration display as they enter Potters. The display was put together with thousands of red and white ornaments.

There are nearly three dozen decorated Christmas trees set up in the store, each adorned with a different theme. One tree, the so-called Paris Tree, features sparkling Eiffel Tower ornaments. And more than 75 Christmas-themed canvas paintings and more than 60 Christmas-themed water lanterns project light in a 3,000 square-foot dark room.

MouseTown is also back this year, the automated village is run entirely by mice and was new last year.

“It proved such a big hit that the Potters team has completely redesigned and rebuilt it even larger,” the release notes. “It’s now action-packed with ski lifts, cable cars and all sorts of moving components that kids of all ages are sure to love.”

For the first time, Potters has a large selection of ornaments from Mexico. The ornaments are handcrafted by “a talented family that produces tree ornaments available in an array of colours and textures.”

Potters has a large selection of toys, jigsaw puzzles, games, Christmas stockings, along with a gift section for pets too. There’s also a gourmet food area with locally-made products.

The Christmas Store at Potters is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The store is located at 19158 48th Avenue in Cloverdale. Visit potters.ca for more info.



