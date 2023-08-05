Glamorous performers were a highlight of the White Rock Pride Love Is Love Gala July 29 at the Peace Arch Curling Club facility.

Pride events made for an ‘absolutely fabulous week’ – Klassen

Celebrations included a parade, family-friendly events and a Love is Love gala

From the rainbow-flag raising at City Hall on July 21 to the Love Is Love gala at Peace Arch Curling Club on July 29, White Rock Pride Society’s 2023 Pride Week was an unqualified success.

“We had an absolutely fabulous week – I don’t know how we could have done better,” society co-founder and White Rock Coun. Ernie Klassen told Peace Arch News

“We had fabulous support from the community, from businesses, from city staff, White Rock RCMP and everybody generally.”

It was the fifth Pride Week, celebrating LBGTQA+ identities and also diversity in general in the city, Klassen explained.

“We started seven years ago, but we lost two years because of COVID-19,” he said, while noting that the event’s Pride Ride was held during COVID, when other events had to be curtailed.

The Pride Ride – a procession of colourfully-adorned vehicles along Marine Drive on July 21 was one of this year’s highlights, he added.

“It was wonderful – a lot more people showed up ahead of time and were standing, waiting along the route. It was the closest thing to a parade White Rock had to offer this year, and people were loving it, for sure.”

Other successful events included the Family Day, organized at Miramar Plaza by White Rock Couns. Elaine Cheung and Michele Partridge, a matinee rerun of the play The Best Boys by Peninsula Production at Centennial Park on July 23 and a screening that evening of the feature film comedy-drama Golden Delicious at Oceana PARC Playhouse.

Also well attended were the inaugural Pride Art Show at Nomad Gallery (July 21-23), a Pride Mingler at White Rock Beach Beer, July 25, sponsored by White Rock BIA, and the annual Love is Love Gala at Peace Arch Curling Club, featuring entertainment by a bevy of drag performers – the latter event raising funds for Alex Neighbourhood House and a rainbow crosswalk at Peace Arch Elementary.

“There is more potential for growth, definitely – but there is a need for new people to come in and help organize events,” Klassen said.

“Many of us who were there at the beginning will always be there and will always support it, but, after seven years we’re getting a little tired. We’re looking to add some new members into the organization.”


White Rock Coun. and past White Rock Pride president Ernie Klassen with auctioneer extraordinaire Fred Lee July 29 at the White Rock Pride Love Is Love Gala.

Spectacular costumes were the order of the day – and evening – at White Rock Pride's Love Is Love Gala, July 29 at Peace Arch Curling Club.

White Rock Pride Family Day organizers (at left) Coun. Elaine Cheung and (at right) Coun. Michele Partridge, with Coun. Ernie Klassen and performers at Miramar Plaza on July 22.

White Rock-raised performer 'Lucid Fairy' was one of the highlights of the White Rock Pride Family Day event at Miramar Plaza on July 22.

White rock Pride event

Performer 'Lucid Fairy' with another participant at the White Rock Pride Family Day, July 22 at Miramar Plaza.

White Rock RCMP were at Miramar Plaza June 22 to show support for the White Rock Pride Family Day.
