Rally for Reach raises $15K for Delta kids

Children at the event got to sit in, take photos of dozens of luxury cars then choose a toy to keep

Over $15,000 was raised for Reach Child and Youth Development Society at the Rally for Reach on May 15, 2022. Pictured (left to right) are Reach executive director Renie D’Aquila, Driver’s Experience Gruppe (DXG) co-founder Moe Khalik, and Reach Foundation director and DXG member Jit Sangha. (Reach Child and Youth Development Society photo)

A little rain couldn’t dampen spirits as guests got a close-up look at a number of high-performance cars during the Rally for Reach on May 15.

Dozens of Driver’s Experience Gruppe (DXG)’s members took part in the event, bringing their luxury and exotic cars — including several Porsches and Audis, plus a Ferrari, a Lamborghini and a McLaren — to Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s headquarters in Ladner.

The excitement began at 11 a.m. as the club arrived in formation with a Delta Police escort. Once parked three-deep in front of the Lois E. Jackson Kinsmen Centre for Children, Reach children were able to sit in and take pictures of the cars.

A surprise awaited the children as the trunk of one of the cars was filled with toys which they could pick from to take home. As there were far more toys than children present, the remainder were donated to Reach for use in the society’s programs.

DXG also arranged for free food from the Holy Masala food truck for the families on hand, and Starbucks provided free coffee and Passion Tango tea.

The club raised over $15,000 in registration fees for the event and donated the funds to help Reach support children with extra needs in Delta, Surrey and Langley.

“We are so grateful to [DXG co-founders] Moe and Zeaffrey Khalik, who had the desire to create this amazing fundraiser that both the DXG members and our children big and small enjoyed so much,” Reach development manager Kristin Bibbs said in a press release.

“The grins were huge and energy high despite the rain, and we would like to send a huge thank you to everyone at DXG for their community spirit and generosity.”

SEE ALSO: 10th annual Reach Society gala in person this summer



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityDeltaLadner